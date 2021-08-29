Woman from Skegness stole cash from elderly neighbour to feed online gambling addiction

Boston Magistrates' Court.

A Skegness woman who was addicted to on-line gambling, helped an elderly neighbour to set up an on-line account with the Halifax but transferred £720 into her own account, a court has heard.

Cordelia Blanchard, 65, of The Meadows, admitted committing fraud by a false representation when she appeared via video link before Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Daniel Pietryka said the victim was a retired lady and that Blanchard had acted as her carer.

He said the victim wanted to open a new account and transfer money into it but Blanchard had transferred £720 into her own account.

He said she had had gambling debts up to £10,000 and had previous convictions for fraud.

Mitigating, Anita Toal said Blanchard was 'bitterly ashamed' of what she had done'.

She said she did care for her neighbour and sometimes received up to 20 calls a day from her.

She said Blanchard, who has 'significant health issues', was addicted to gambling and all her previous

convictions were related to that but she had taken steps to try and cure her addiction.