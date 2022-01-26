Woman is charged with kicking and hitting pony in Gunby

A woman is alleged by RSPCA to have "caused unnecessary suffering" to a grey pony named Bruce, on November 6, 2021, in Gunby.

The woman is charged with two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and is alleged to have "caused unnecessary suffering" to a grey pony named Bruce, on November 6, 2021, in the countryside near the ‘The Drift’.

She is being prosecuted by the RSPCA animal charity and is due make a first appearance at Boston Magistrates' Court on Monday at 11am.

The case follows a video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs last November which appeared to show a woman hitting and kicking a horse.