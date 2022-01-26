Woman is charged with kicking and hitting pony in Gunby

A woman facing charges of  kicking and hitting a pony in the countryside in Gunby is due to appear in court.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:24 pm
A woman is alleged by RSPCA to have "caused unnecessary suffering" to a grey pony named Bruce, on November 6, 2021, in Gunby.

The woman is charged with two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and is alleged to have "caused unnecessary suffering" to a grey pony named Bruce, on November 6, 2021, in the countryside near the ‘The Drift’.

She is being prosecuted by the RSPCA animal charity and is due make a first appearance at Boston Magistrates' Court on Monday at 11am.

The case follows a video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs last November which appeared to show a woman hitting and kicking a horse.

It has been reported that the woman, who was a volunteer at the Pony Club and a primary school teacher for the Mowbray Education Trust in Melton Mowbray, was sacked from her roles as a result of the video.