Lincoln Crown Court.

Karlette Skerman, 45, had pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday to three years and four months in custody.

Lincolnshire Police said the fraud came to light following advice from a bank and the police were subsequently informed. When the fraud was uncovered Skerman fled the area but was later tracked down to Newquay in Cornwall.

What followed was a detailed and complicated investigation which uncovered the extent and details of Skerman’s dishonesty and deception. During her interview she denied her involvement but was subsequently charged with offences of fraud by false representation.

In a statement issued by Lincolnshire Police after the sentencing, a spokesperson said: “When a man and his late wife met Karlette Skerman they didn’t know just how much she would go on to devastate their lives.

"Fraud is when a person lies to you or scams you to gain an advantage, such as taking your money. It was this type of fraud that Skerman subjected her two victims to, and for which she showed no remorse.”

According to Lincolnshire Police Skerman, who was 39-years old at the time of the offences, lied and deceived people who thought she was their friend.

Although not identifying the victims, who lent Skerman money and helped her financially, believing she would return the total sum of money she had borrowed from them, police said the accused, from Regent Street, Balby, committed the crimes while living in Ingoldmells and Hogsthorpe.

Police said in 2018, Skerman befriended the couple, having rented the caravan from them in Ingoldmells and then went on to do cleaning work and jobs to help the couple with daily tasks, while at the same time manipulating and lying to them to gain their trust. The victims came to view her as a very close friend, lending her money to help her.

They sold their belongings such as houses, caravans and cars, they borrowed money from friends in order to help Skerman, believing she was owed some money and would pay them back.

"In truth, Skerman spent the money on funding her lifestyle and that of her family.,” police said. “The stolen cash funded several holidays, meals, electrical goods, and gambling.”

Tragically, one of the victims died before the case came to court. “It is with great courage and dignity that the surviving victim has battled his way through to this point,” police said.

Sergeant Matthew Warwick, Investigating Officer for Lincolnshire Police, said: “This has been a truly emotive case with significant disruption to the victims’ lives. I am pleased there may be some sense of closure after what has been a long process which was delayed due to Covid. I wish the victim well as he rebuilds his life and can start to recover from something that has been desperately sad and life changing.

“Skerman has never shown any remorse for her actions, either throughout the investigation or the court proceedings, despite the significant effects on the victims and her own family.

“I hope this case will highlight how easy it can be for people to fall victims when they place their trust in unscrupulous people.”

As a result of the case, Lincolnshire Police have offered advise to regarding fraud, If you’re a victim of a scam or an attempted scam, however minor, there may be hundreds or thousands of others in a similar position. Your information may form part of one big jigsaw and be vital to completing the picture. If you think you’ve uncovered a scam, been targeted by a scam or fallen victim to fraudsters, contact Action Fraud on 0300 12 2040 or at Action Fraud.