Woman pleads guilty to causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving

Natalia Remizovsky, from Littlegreen Road, Woodthorpe, Nottingham, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday to causing the death by dangerous driving of Stewart Bell, 58, due to the collision on the High Road at Belton just after midday on April 4 2021.

The court heard Remizovsky was driving along the A607 at Belton with family members in the car, and they had travelled from Woodthorpe, Nottingham to visit a local attraction.

The road at the location has a junction. It was explained that Remizovsky drove her vehicle into the right turn filter lane and indicated before starting to turn right into the minor road.

Stewart Bell, from Kegworth, was riding his BMW RS motorbike along the A607. It is believed he was riding home, having visited the county. The court heard His headlight was on, and the bike also had spotlights fitted to the front fairings.

The collision happened as Remizivsky turned right into the junction across the path of the motorbike. In interview, she said she was unfamiliar with the junction and didn’t know why she didn’t see the motorbike. Sadly, Mr Bell died at the scene.

A full investigation was completed by Lincolnshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the collision. The crash was captured on a dash cam fitted to a witness’ vehicle and a reconstruction established the motorbike was in the sight of the driver for six to seven seconds and travelling at an average speed of 66mph prior to the collision.

Remizovsky pleaded guilty to causing the death of Stewart Bell and will be sentenced on March 10 after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

She has not driven since the crash and was given an interim driving disqualification and granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.

Detective Sergeant Emma Ward, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “It’s impossible to reflect the loss of life with a conviction for careless driving.

“Mrs Remizivsky did not set out to harm anyone that day and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Her actions have led to the death of a 58-year-old man who was simply riding his motorbike home.