Amber Clarke wants to encourage all venues to provide free or for a small fee anti spiking cup covers.

A Skegness woman who collapsed at a seafront nightclub wants to raise awareness of the dangers of spiking after being targeted for the second time in five years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amber Clarke, 24, says she was spiked on August 30 and collapsed in the toilets at The Hive on Grand Parade. She was found by her friends, given CPR and taken to hospital.

"I was spiked somewhere between 10.30pm and 11.30pm which means it could happen to anyone in any venue,” said Amber, who has no recollection of what happened after she blacked out for around two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so thankful for my friends for being there for me when I desperately needed the help.

"I collapsed twice that night, my breathing was unsteady and my temperature had dropped to 34C.

"I was rushed in an ambulance and taken to Pilgrim Hospital to have a CT scan, bloods and the drip.”

Ms Clarke said the incident was especially traumatic with it being the second time she had been spiked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the fact I have been spiked before I am extremely careful with my drink – it is always in my hand,” she said. “I never take a drink from someone I do not know and I always take my drink straight from the bartender. So this has not happened due to me being unsafe.”

Since the incident Ms Clarke says she is grateful to The Hive for purchasing drink covers – but fears she has "lost the chance" to give proof in order to prosecute as officers did not visit her to retrieve a sample.

"I want to thank The Hive - Skegness for their support through this awful time,” she said. “They took it upon themselves to purchase the anti spiking cup covers to be given out to anyone who would like one.

"I want to encourage all venues to provide free or for a small fee anti spiking cup covers to help support the prevention of spiking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lincolnshire Police investigation into the incident continues. A spokesperson said: ““We received a call from a woman at 7.22am on Sunday, 31 August, who reported Amber had suspected to have been spiked.

“Amber was at that time already receiving medical treatment in Boston Pilgrim Hospital, including having a blood test taken.

“This hospital blood test was conducted in order to determine what was in Amber’s system to be able to treat her medical needs, the results received by hospital professionals would be no different to those that would be found by police forensic tests.

“The results of this test will be used as part of our police investigation, therefore no investigative avenue has been missed.

“We would use these results to avoid duplicating that work, saving investigation time and additional expenditure for the taxpayer.”