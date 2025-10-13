Woman sought in connection with theft of steaks and ice cream from Co-op store

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her.

Lincolnshire Police are seeking the help of the pubic to trace a woman in connection with the theft of steaks and ice cream from a Co-op store in Skegness.

The offence at the Co-op store on Roman Bank, Skegness, happened on 28 September. Items to the value of £50 were stolen.

Police believe the woman in the picture may have information that will help our investigation into this theft.

While other lines of enquiry have been completed, police say they are now appealing to anyone with any information that will help identify the woman to get in touch.

If you can help them, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting crime number 25*571204.