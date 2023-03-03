Woman stole £958 of cleaning products and toiletries from Skegness shops

A woman charged with stealing £958 of cleaning products and toiletries from two Skegness shops has appeared in court.

Boston Magisteates Court.

The offences happened on three occasions across three days with another person.

Reforming drug addict Laura Craig, 32, targeted Home Bargains in Hildreds Shopping Centre on January 24, stealing cleaning products worth £200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following day she stole shampoo and conditioner worth £108 from Boots in Lumley Road.

And on January 27 she returned to Boots to swipe toiletries worth £650.

Prosecutor Lottie Tyler told magistrates in Boston on Wednesday that another person had been involved in the crime. She said: “These are, however, estimates and there was another person involved. I’m not able to see if they were charged.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft.

A Probation officer told the court that the defendant was making good progress on a community order and was “getting all the help she needs”.

Solicitor Julian Sheen said in mitigation that Craig realised she cannot carry on committing offences. He said: : “Clearly the court will be concerned about the frequency of offending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She’s fairly on board about taking the help on offer.

“She’s a woman of 32 and knows she can’t carry on this way.”

Craig was ordered to pay compensation of £100 to Home Bargains and £500 to Boots along with £85 prosecution costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement