Woman thrown from car after husband caused collision on A17, court is told

Woman was trhown from car

Daniel Gyokov, 32, was travelling north with his partner and their young child when he attempted to overtake the HGV near Fosdyke Bridge.

Lincoln Magistrates Court heard Gyokov failed to see a car which was travelling southbound and collided with the vehicle.

The force of the collision sent Gyokov's car into a field and his partner, who appeared to be not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.

A young child who was also in the car suffered bruising but remained secured in a baby seat.

An air ambulance attended the scene and Gyokov's partner was taken to hospital where she required surgery for a number of fractures to her back.

She remained in hospital for a month and required a wheelchair for three months.

Gyokov and the driver of the other car were not seriously injured.

The HGV driver told police he thought Gyokov had got his gears wrong as he failed to accelerate after pulling out to overtake him.

At the scene Gyokov told a police officer: "It was my fault."

Gyokov, of Warren Avenue, Stapleford, Notts, admitted driving without due care and attention following the collision which occured shortly after 3.30pm on 5 October last year.

Defending himself, Gyokov told the Magistrates he was driving his family home to Nottingham from a trip to Norwich when the collision occured.

Gyokov said he had slept well and was waiting for a straight section of the A17 to overtake the lorry.

The court was told Gyokov accelerated to 60mph and began to overtake the lorry.

"All of a sudden a red car came from nowhere," Gyokov explained.

Gyokov told the court he had recently left a job with Amazon and was now working for a Covid testing company in Carlisle.