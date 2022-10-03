Woman thrown to floor and assaulted in Louth

Lincolnshire Police.

On Friday September 16, the woman was thrown to the floor by a male and assaulted at the rear of Morrisons at Eastgate between 6pm and 8pm.

Thankfully, her injuries were not serious.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to the members of the public who stopped to speak with the victim during the incident.

“If you witnessed the incident and have yet to come forward to speak with us, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22000561311.”

