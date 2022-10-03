Woman thrown to floor and assaulted in Louth
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 20s was assaulted in Louth.
On Friday September 16, the woman was thrown to the floor by a male and assaulted at the rear of Morrisons at Eastgate between 6pm and 8pm.
Thankfully, her injuries were not serious.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to the members of the public who stopped to speak with the victim during the incident.
“If you witnessed the incident and have yet to come forward to speak with us, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22000561311.”
Alternatively, you can report via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online if you wish to remain anonymous.