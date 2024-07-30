Woman to appear in court accused of causing fatal crash
A 28-year-old woman has been summoned to court for an offence of causing death by careless driving related to a collision last year.
According to Lincolnshire Police, Ruth Upsall, of Heron Way, Boston, has been summoned to court following an investigation into a collision at Swineshead Road, Kirton Holme, near Boston, on October 9, 2023.
The collision led to the death of a 64-year-old man from Frampton, Boston, said a police spokesman.
She will appear at Boston Magistrates' Court on August 21.