Woman who was disqualified from driving crashed Range Rover in Skegness

A Skegness woman who crashed a Range Rover on Roman Bank should not have been driving, magistrates have heard.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:12 am
Boston Magistrates Court.

Linda Hall, 34, of Franklin Avenue, failed to attend court and the magistrates heard the case in her

absence.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They heard she was banned from driving but nevertheless on May 23 last year, she drove a Range Rover

that did not belong to her, without insurance, failed to stop for the police, drove carelessly and hit a parked BMW car and failed to report that collision.

When seen by the police in August, she admitted she had known she was banned from driving.

As she had not attended, the magistrates found her guilty of the offences in her absence and adjourned

sentencing until January 25 and ordered her to attend.