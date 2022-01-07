Woman who was disqualified from driving crashed Range Rover in Skegness

Linda Hall, 34, of Franklin Avenue, failed to attend court and the magistrates heard the case in her
absence.
They heard she was banned from driving but nevertheless on May 23 last year, she drove a Range Rover
that did not belong to her, without insurance, failed to stop for the police, drove carelessly and hit a parked BMW car and failed to report that collision.
When seen by the police in August, she admitted she had known she was banned from driving.
As she had not attended, the magistrates found her guilty of the offences in her absence and adjourned
sentencing until January 25 and ordered her to attend.