Women stole £1,000 of designer clothing from Mablethorpe shop

Dawn Edmonds, formerly known as Hargreaves, 39, of Wellington Street in Grimsby, was said to have gone into The Factory Shop in Mablethorpe with another woman on July 22 and loaded the clothing into shopping baskets and left the store but was apprehended by staff. It was said she ran away but was later seen by police and arrested.
Mrs Edmonds was sent to the crown court at Lincoln for transfer to Grimsby Crown Court, as she is due for sentence there on other matters on October 22.
Her co-defendant failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.