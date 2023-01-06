Wragby man in court for possession had “very bizarre” mitigation

A man in court for possession of cannabis produced two prescriptions for the drug.

Boston magistrates.

However, the scripts for Troy Brinklow, of Newton Close, Wragby, post-dated the offence for which he was charged.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that police found 37.6 grams of the drug, with a street

value of about £250, at his home in Newton Close on July 27 last year.

Prosecutor Fiona McClelland said he admitted using cannabis but not selling it.

She added that 43-year-old Brinklow, who pleaded guilty to class B drug possession, had two relevant convictions in the last two years.

Solicitor Roger Lowther told the bench that he had some “very bizarre” mitigation.

He said: “He told me that he is a UK medical cannabis patient.

“I have to admit that my first response was ‘what are you talking about?’”

Mr Lowther said Brinklow had prescriptions from Integro Clinics in London, dated November and December, and had previously been with MyAccess Clinics.

The solicitor told the bench that people with certain conditions can be assessed for suitability to be

prescribed cannabis.

Mr Lowther added: “He’s been using cannabis since he was about 13. His previous convictions are

related to him trying to finance that use.”