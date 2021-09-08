Your chance to have your say about living in Sleaford

Sleaford World Cafe for mutual gain. EMN-210809-133312001

The Sleaford Speaks World Café will take place at 11am on Saturday September 11 at Carre’s Grammar School; billed as a vibrant way to hear the views of the community in an informal way.

The event is being promoted by Lincolnshire Police and other partners who have brought in a company called MutualGain who are specialists in community engagement.

Aside from helping to inform a dynamic response to improvements within the community, there is a further incentive of coffee, cake and cash for contributors.

District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “The World Café is going to be a big event with between 100 and 200 people attending and the aim is to harvest the thoughts of Sleaford area people about where they live and how things could be even better than they are already.

“The insights and information given through lively dialogue and exchange of ideas will be gathered in at the end so the information can be coded and analysed.”

Insp Mark Hilson of Lincolnshire Police added: “The use of World Cafes as a method of understanding complex issues is growing. They are often the start of a wider engagement process and provide an opportunity to discuss, listen and exchange views about specific community issues.”

A working group including professionals, partner organisations and key members of the community is being set up now to take part in a training day so they can help to facilitate the event.

The working group will be made up of about 30 people who will learn skills including what experiences and skills matter to communities, how to create community energy and how to write a community focused report from the World Café process.

The first 100 people to register for the event and then attend and participate will receive an incentive to the value of £10.