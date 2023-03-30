'You're right, that's wrong' campaign launched by Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have today (Thursday) launching a campaign in Lincolnshire that focuses on men’s behaviour towards women and improves women’s safety.

​The ‘You’re right, that’s wrong’ campaign.

​The ‘You’re right, that’s wrong’ campaign is being launched by the force to encourage men to act when they see or hear public harassment towards women, or misogynistic attitudes.

The campaign asks men to consider speaking up when a friend’s actions cross the line, as one of the most powerful ways to change someone’s behaviour is through their own friendship groups.

Whether it’s catcalling, not leaving a woman alone when she’s said no, or making disrespectful jokes, these behaviours cause real harm and left unchallenged, the behaviour and situation can escalate in the short term, and longer term, can become progressively worse.

The ‘You’re right, that’s wrong’ campaign is a call to action to challenge the behaviour and avoid any escalation, with the Office for Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, and Lincolnshire Police, joining forces to back the campaign.

Lincolnshire Police lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, said: “The term ‘violence against women and girls’ indicates physical harm but all violence starts somewhere. Inappropriate actions and attitudes must be challenged at every turn.

"Catcalling, unwanted attention, sexist jokes, making a woman feel uncomfortable or threatened – these behaviours have no place in our society.

"We are supporting this campaign because it focuses on equipping young men with the confidence and tools to be an upstander rather than a bystander.

"‘You’re right, that’s wrong’ reinforces an understanding of what is unacceptable but also gives practical ways of challenging peers when that line has been crossed.”

It’s time for us to start the conversation, to talk about how women are treated and to encourage young men to challenge a friend if they are overstepping the mark.

The campaign promotes different ways in which this can be done:

Being Direct – if it’s safe to do so, speak up, tell your mate their behaviour isn’t ok – either during or after the situation.

Getting Help – speak to other friends and decide how to act together.

Distraction – do something to change the situation, suggest doing something else, or change the conversation.

The key message of the ‘You’re right, that’s wrong’ campaign is that if you notice something that isn’t right, there are things you can do to intervene to help make Lincolnshire a safer place for women.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Marc Jones, said: “The sexual assaults and harassment of women and girls by men and boys is 100 percent the responsibility of those men and boys and we must do more to encourage appropriate behaviours in our society.

"I am fully behind this campaign, and will do all that I can to ensure everyone in our community can feel and be safe especially from sexual crimes and unwanted behaviours.”