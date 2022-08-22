Youth. 14, arrested after 'serious assault' on man at caravan park in Ingoldmells

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at The Chase caravan park just after 2.30am on Sunday morning.

Police discovered a male in his 30s with what is believed to be knife wounds to his shoulders and back.

Thankfully his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in police custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and would ask that people avoid speculating about the circumstances.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting incident 72 of 21 August.

Alternatively email [email protected] quoting incident 72 of 21 August in the subject line.