Youth arrested following Ingoldmells stabbing

Officers attended The Chase caravan park just after 2.30am this morning (Sunday) and discovered a male in his 30s with wounds to his shoulders and back.

Thankfully his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and would ask that people avoid speculating about the circumstances.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch to help progress our enquiries.”

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 72 of 21 August, or email [email protected]