ZYDEK MURDER TRIAL: Victim's body was found in water at Boston pumping station

Emergency services at the scene where Mr Stolarek's body was found.

Lincolnshire Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Polish national Marcin Stolarek was found at Chain Bridge pumping station on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Two men, Lukasz Ferenc and Adam Kaminski, have already been convicted of murdering Mr Stolarek.

A third man, Kamil Zydek, 34, was extradited to the UK from Holland earlier this year and is on trial charged with Mr Stolarek's murder.

The victim, Marcin Stolarek.

Advertisement

The prosecution allege Zydek was part of a team who murdered Mr Stolarek during the early hours of November 28, 2019.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Stolarek's name was entered into a search engine found on a laptop on the night of the murder.

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, told the jury: "Someone on the night of the murder was doing research on the man who was to be killed."

Mr Asdpen KC alleged that with Ferenc on the night of the murder was Zydek.

Advertisement

"Who is Mr Ferenc in contact with both before and after this search?," Mr Aspden told the jury, "Mr Zydek."

Also present when Mr Stolarek's body was driven away was Artur Klosowski, who later fled to Ireland in a Vauxhall Astra which had "blood stains" in its boot, the jury heard.

Mr Stolarek's body is believed to have remained in the waterway until it was found at the Chain Bridge pumping station on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

The jury was shown a map of Boston which showed movements of those alleged to be involved in the murder's mobile phones.

Advertisement

Mr Aspden KC said it indicated that Ferenc and Klosowski were nearby at the pumping station, where Mr Stolarek's body was found, in the early hours of November 28, 2019.