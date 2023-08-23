Register
Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Boston which 'left the scene without stopping'

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:05 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a collision between a cyclist and a car in Revesby Avenue, Boston.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a male cyclist and a silver Vauxhall Astra and happened between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday 19 August.

“The cyclist, aged in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the car left the scene without stopping.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that can help with our appeal.

“Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage can call us on 101, quoting incident 305 of 20 August.”