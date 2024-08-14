Dead body found in car in Boston, police confirm - woman arrested on suspected drug offence
Lincolnshire Police says it received a call from a concerned member of the public in Bradford Road, Boston, at about 10.30am on Monday (August 12), reporting what they believed to be a dead body in a car.
A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended and we can confirm that a deceased male was found in the vehicle.
“We are currently treating the death as unexpected, pending a postmortem.”
A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They were released on conditional bail.
The spokesman for the force said investigations are ‘ongoing’.
Anyone with information is invited to call police on 101, referencing incident number 122 of August 12.
