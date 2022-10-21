A police cordon is in place following the discovery of two bodies in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Grosvenor Road at 3.26pm yesterday (Thursday), where a man and a woman were found dead.

The deaths are currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and formal identification has yet to take place.

A police cordon was put in place while the scene was investigated .

Detective Inspector Kara Nicholson, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for anyone who can help with the investigation to come forward. She said: “We understand this will be a shocking and upsetting revelation to the local community and we will investigate thoroughly to piece together exactly what has happened.

“Our officers will be carrying out various lines of enquiry and residents may notice an increased police presence in the area.

“We are keeping an open mind about the cause of these deaths and we are urging anyone with information to come to us.

"Did you see or hear anything out of the ordinary? Do you know anything that you think might be helpful for us in our investigation? If so, it could be vital that you contact us.”

Anyone who has information that may be relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

