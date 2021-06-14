Armed Forces Day events scaled back again due to Covid

The Armed Forces Day flag, hoisted last year.. EMN-210614-181338001

Ordinarily there is more activity in the week, co-ordinated by North Kesteven District Council, in partnership with Sleaford Town Council, local RAF bases and veterans’ organisations, but given the ongoing Covid-19 situation this is being scaled back at this time to ensure public safety.

Relocated to Sleaford Market Place to maximise on opportunity for social distancing, the flag raising is a public event and attendees are requested to abide by all ongoing requirements and regulations.

In the presence of military representatives and civic guests, the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised within a short ceremony at 10.30am, close to the entrance to St Denys’ Church, where Vicar of Sleaford and Armed Forces Chaplain within the RAF, Rev Philip Johnson will give a blessing.

Last year the event also had to be scaled back to just the flag raising ceremony with only six people present.

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution made by the Armed Forces to our community both organisationally and as individuals, past, present and future.

Ordinarily the flag raising is followed by a lunch and presentation of Veteran’s Badges.

It is hoped that this aspect of the celebrations will happen later in the year, which allows more time for former service personnel to apply to receive their badge in recognition of their contribution during their Military Service.

District veterans of any length or type of service wishing to apply for a badge to be presented can email [email protected] or call the council’s Partnerships Team on 01529 414155.