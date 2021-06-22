Council and military representatives attended a small flag raising ceremony for Armed Forces Day on Monday in Sleaford market place. Photo: NKDC EMN-210621-151126001

Ordinarily there is more activity in the week, co-ordinated by North Kesteven District Council, in partnership with Sleaford Town Council, local RAF bases and veterans’ organisations, but given the ongoing Covid-19 situation this is being scaled back at this time to ensure public safety.

Relocated to Sleaford Market Place to maximise on opportunity for social distancing, the flag raising was a public event with those attending requested to abide by all ongoing requirements and regulations.

In the presence of military representatives and civic guests, the Armed Forces Day flag was be raised during a short morning ceremony close to the entrance to St Denys’ Church, where Vicar of Sleaford and Armed Forces Chaplain within the RAF, the Rev Philip Johnson, gave a blessing.

With so many links to military bases and organisations in the area. the council explains that Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution made by the Armed Forces to our community both organisationally and as individuals, past, present and future.

Ordinarily the flag raising is followed by a lunch and presentation of veteran’s badges. It is hoped that this aspect of the celebrations will happen later in the year, which allows more time for former service personnel to apply to receive their badge in recognition of their contribution during their military service.

District veterans of any length or type of service wishing to apply for a badge to be presented can email [email protected] or call the council’s Partnerships Team on 01529 414155.

During the week businesses throughout Sleaford and across the district are encouraged to decorate their windows in keeping with the Armed Forces Day theme and to consider extending any offers or discounts.