Celebrate 80 years of ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Dambusters with poignant event

​To mark the 80th year of some of our bravest Second World War airmen, a special event is being held here in Horncastle.

Johnny Johnson.

​Horncastle & District Royal British Legion is holding an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambuster’s Raid at the Community Centre, Horncastle, on Saturday May 13, starting at 6.30pm.

The evening will begin with 40s songs by singer Claudia and will then include a tribute to Dambuster George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, who was born in Hameringham and died in December aged 101.

Johnny was one of the members of the RAF's 617 Squadron who were assembled to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley over May 16 to 17, 1943.

The evening will give details of his life before, during, and after his part in the Dambuster raid, and finish with the showing of the original Dambuster film.

Chairman of the branch, Julian Millington, said: “The Dambusters raid is one of the iconic memories of World War Two. The film is a tribute to the bravery of every young airman who took part.

“As a branch, we feel we need to honour their memory as the 80th anniversary of the raid approached.

"With ‘Johnny’ having passed away recently, we wanted to highlight his involvement and tell his story.”