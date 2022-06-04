Centenary of Sleaford's war memorial

Due to the Jubilee, the centenary will be marked on Remembrance Day in November, after the Town Council carries out repairs.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

According to Civic Trust member, Garry Titmus, the first memorial was commissioned by local businessman, Charles Attiwell who lost his son William in France in 1917. It was erected in 1920 at Sleaford Cemetery and was focus for Armistice events until the Market Place memorial was dedicated in 1922 to 134 locals killed in the First World War. On September 17, 1950, 43 men were added from the Second World War.