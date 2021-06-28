Deer cull to take place at RAF Coningsby over safety concerns

The base posted recently that repeated encroachment onto the airfield had led to the a cull being authorised.
It will be undertaken by a qualified person who is part of the Defence Deer Management Organisation.
The base posted on Facebook: “Deer management through humane culling is a routine activity that is undertaken across the Defence estate.
“Any decision to cull deer will only be taken when no other suitable option is available and limited to restoring an acceptable level of safety on the airfield.”