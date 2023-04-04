Don’t miss out on veterans badge for Armed Forces Day

Former Service personnel who have not yet received their Veterans Badge are invited to step forward to receive it at a celebration in June.

Gearing up for North Kesteven District Council’s Armed Forces Day events, including flag raising ceremony outside St Denys Church, Sleaford, and the awarding of veteran’s badges at the Veteran’s Lunch. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC

Veterans across North Kesteven are encouraged to apply to receive their badge in recognition of their military service, be it of any length and duration, across any of the UK Armed Services or the Merchant Navy and at any time.

In the main, people leaving service now receive their badges automatically, but there are many whose service ended prior to this, for whom the badge is a new thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the people North Kesteven District Council seeks to honour every year with a lunch and badge presentation ceremony. This year it will be held on Monday, June 19, in Sleaford where there will also be a reflection on ‘saluting our armed forces past, present and future’.

District veterans of any length or type of service wishing to apply for a badge to be presented - or anyone acting on their behalf - can email: [email protected] or call the Council’s Partnerships Team on: 01529 414155.

Nominations should ideally be made by May 19. To speed the application process, it is preferable to have as much information as possible, such as service number, period of service and force served in: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Merchant Navy, volunteer or regular reserves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working alongside Sleaford Town Council, veterans’ organisations and local RAF bases, North Kesteven District Council seeks to honour and respect those who have contributed to the life and security of the nation and our global partners through their service; and who continue to give so much to the wider community of North Kesteven today.

All businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows in keeping with the Armed Forces Day theme in June and you may find that many offer discounts to veterans. Businesses can notify NKDC of their offers and indicate their intent to decorate their windows by emailing: [email protected]