Duke attends RAF College Cranwell for King’s Review of graduates

The Duke arrived on the College Parade Square escorted by the Commandant of the Royal Air Force College, Air Commodore John Lyle, to take the Royal Salute, whilst aircraft from the Battle of Britian Memorial Flight flew overhead.

After inspecting the parade of graduating officers, His Royal Highness presented prizes to the top performing cadets from the course and annual awards to the top performing cadets who have completed Modular Initial Officer Training over the last 12 months.

A fly-past by a Typhoon aircraft, from Number 29 Squadron based at RAF Coningsby, marked the conclusion of the parade.

Air Commodore Lyle said: "It is a privilege to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester to review our graduating officers as they embark on the start of their commissioned careers. I am incredibly proud of the young women and men that have been deemed to meet the high standards required to be an officer in the Royal Air Force, and to have the chance to showcase this to the Duke.”

The Sovereign’s Review witnessed the graduation of officer cadets from Number 36 Modular Initial Officer Training Course, Number 31 Commissioned Warrant Officer Course and Number 1 Commissioning Flight Sergeant Course.

The graduation ceremony marks the end of an intense training period in which success is recognised by the award of the Kings commission into the Royal Air Force.

The MOIT course is extremely demanding. To earn the Kings commission, the men and women who graduate have shown that they possess a wide range of practical, academic and theoretical skills. Each graduate has demonstrated they have the character, resilience and authority to command. They now go forward to face the challenges of specialist training and the frontline.

Prize winners were:

The Sword of Honour - Officer Cadet Tynan

The Overseas Students Prize - Officer Cadet Al-Shafi

The Kings Medal - Flying Officer Day

The Jackie Moggridge Spitfire Award - Air Recruit Turnbull

McRobert Sword of Honour Annual Award - Flying Officer Susca

The International Sword of Honour - Leutnant Hamisch

After the Parade concluded, the Duke met with graduating officers, their families and friends in College Hall Officers’ Mess before planting a lime tree in front of station personnel and children from both Cranwell Primary School and RAFA Kidz nursery.

The Band of the Royal Air Force College provided musical accompaniment to the parade, under the direction of Flying Officer Tim Hynd, Director of Music.

His Royal Highness, the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, escorted by Wing Commander Matt Thornton (Station Commander RAF Cranwell) plants a tree at RAF Cranwell to commemorate his visit to the unit as Reviewing Officer.

