Duke of Edinburgh visiting Lincolnshire
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will be the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The King’s Squadron at RAF College Cranwell today (Thursday September 21).
On Prince Edward's 59th birthday in 2023, his brother Charles III granted him the title Duke of Edinburgh as a life peerage, a dukedom previously held by their father, who died in 2021, then briefly by Charles himself.
And so it will be his first visit to the county with the new title, having previously visited RAF Waddington in 2022 as the Duke of Wessex and opened the new Air Ambulance headquarters opposite the station in 2021.His Royal Highness is expected to review the graduating officers of The Kings Squadron on the RAF College’s parade ground.
Following the graduation parade, The Duke of Edinburgh will plant a lime tree on Queen’s Avenue, in line with tradition for visits by Royalty to the RAF College.