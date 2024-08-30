Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Investigators have issued a fresh appeal for videos and photos that might have been taken of a Spitfire aircraft leading up to a fatal crash near RAF Coningsby.

Squadron Leader Mark Long, a 43-year-old father of two daughters, was killed when the Second World War plane plunged into a field, off Langrick Road, just before 1.20 pm on Saturday, May 25.

The Spitfire MK356 belonged to the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), an aerial display group of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft, based at RAF Coningsby and regularly seen at public events and State and royal occasions.

The plane had just returned to duty after winter maintenance and was being prepared to take part in a show. It is thought that local people might have images or videos that could help the ongoing probe into the tragedy.

Squadron Leader Mark Long, 43, who was killed when a Spitfire MK356, belonging to the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight, crashed into a field near RAF Coningsby in May

The Defence Accident Investigation Branch says photos and footage can be emailed to [email protected], with information included on where and when the content was captured.

The accident caused widespread shock at the time. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described it as ”awful”, while Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was ”deeply saddened”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “incredibly sad”. Prince William was made honorary air commandant at RAF Coningsby in 2008 and handed over the role to wife Kate last year.

A string of tributes have since been paid to Sqn Ldr Long, who lived in Lincolnshire and was in his fourth season with the BBMF. He was a Typhoon pilot at Coningsby.

A Second World War Spitfire MK356 like the one that crashed in a field close to RAF Coningsby in May.

Group Captain Robbie Lees described him as “a great friend and colleague, and a passionate aviator, who will be sorely missed by all who knew him”.

Sqn Ldr Long’s wife and family said he “lived his life with an unwavering passion, laughter, love and dedication”.

An inquest heard that he died of head and neck injuries. It was understood that he issued a Mayday call soon after take-off and the plane was seen turning just before it crashed. The inquest was adjourned until November 24.

This was the first fatality involving a BBMF aircraft since its creation in 1957. Wally Epton, chairman of the Historic Aircraft Association, said: “They are probably the best maintained aircraft in the world. The standard is very high, and the Spitfire is an exceptionally safe aeroplane.”