Jason completes crazy sleep out challenge for veterans

Jason Roffey camped out in the yard at Mannakin, which hires and sells recycled mannequins, doubling as a film location, run by Roz Edwards.

He bunked down with 15,000 mannequins from Monday to Friday, for the Royal British Legion Industries’ Great Tommy Sleep Out which sees participants sleeping out this March in aid of the 6,000 UK military veterans living on the streets.

Jason said it was cold but fortunately remained dry most nights. He said dusk was the eeriest time, as the shadows moved among the dummies.

“They would start moving around and creaking in the breeze,” said Jason. “The resident cat was lurking around and would knock into a mannequin and the pheasants would screech and put the jitters up you!”

He was set tasks which were live streamed on social media. Jason had to build a shelter from body parts, wine and dine a mannequin girlfriend and paint one blindfolded.

He was joined by other veterans including South Kesteven District Council’s armed forces champion, councillor Richard Dixon-Warren.

You can still donate until June 1 at www.justgiving.com/page/jason-roffey-1698231510160 and he plans another sleep out at the end of the month.​​​​​​​

1 . Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at the Mannakin Hall yard for a week. Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at Mannakin Hall yard for a week. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at the Mannakin Hall yard for a week. Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at Mannakin Hall. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at the Mannakin Hall yard for a week. Pictured with Mannakin Hall owner, Roz Edwards. Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at the Mannakin Hall yard for a week. Pictured with Mannakin Hall owner, Roz Edward, who set him challenges each night. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at the Mannakin Hall graveyard for a week. L-R Jason Roffey with Eddie Findlay and Richard Dixon-Warren who joined him for a night Navy veteran, Jason Roffey of Sleaford, sleeping at the Mannakin Hall yard for a week. L-R Jason Roffey with Eddie Findlay and Richard Dixon-Warren who joined him for a night. Photo: David Dawson