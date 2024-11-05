Latest arrangements as Remembrance Parade and service set to go ahead in Sleaford

Last year's Remembrance Sunday service.

Arrangements are in place for the Royal British Legion’s traditional Remembrance Parade and Service to go ahead in Sleaford despite ongoing Market Place works.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will step off from Station Road at 10.30am on Sunday, November 10, moving along Southgate to the Market Place where it will halt and line up on the road for the Act of Remembrance to be held facing the War Memorial. According to north Kesteven District Council spoksman, despite the ongoing pedestrianisation works to the Market Place, the War Memorial will be made accessible in order that within the service wreaths are laid directly at it by representatives.

Public attendance is welcomed as usual, although positioning will be different. The arrangements have been made by the Sleaford & District Branch of the Royal British Legion in association with the district and town council, parish church and other agencies in view of the ongoing work on the market square. At the end of the service, the parade will move on to the NKDC car park at Lafford Terrace, as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 11, there will be a short service at 11am at St Denys’ Church. There will be similar access at the War Memorial during this service, however there will be no laying of wreaths as those will have been presented on Remembrance Sunday. No construction works will be undertaken at Market Place by Smith Construction during either event.