Lincolnshire Wolds Heroes Hike set to return

Help for Heroes hikers at the finish line of the Lincolnshire Wolds Hike 2024. Photo: Help For Heroes

The Lincolnshire Wolds Heroes Hike returns this April raising money for the Help For Heroes charity.

Heroes Hikes are all about having a great time. Challenge yourself, feel a sense of achievement while showing support for the armed forces community.

You can also make new friends and hear inspiring stories from charity ambassadors.

Recognised as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Now a National Landscape), the Lincolnshire Wolds is one of the UK’s top hiking spots offering stunning landscapes and postcard-worthy views.

Heroes Hikes are held in locations all over the country, but for this particular hiking challenge, your adventure begins in Market Rasen, covering 27km, and is estimated to take approximately six to eight hours.

You will hike through scenic countryside and woodlands, following a stretch of the Viking Way walking trail.

Keep your eyes peeled - you might just spot deer, sheep, or even a barn owl along the way.

Suitable for all experience levels, the hike offers one of the Heroes Hikes’ flattest routes with an ascent of only 300m over the whole hike.

The challenge is organised and managed by event provider, RAW Adventures. The registration fee for all participants is £29.40 per person. You will get a finishers medal, free branded headband on arrival along with tea or coffee, plus a glass of fizz at the finish line to celebrate your achievement.

They provide a 1:10 ratio of expert tour guides and Help for Heroes representatives and veteran ambassadors will be on hand as your personal cheer squad.

You will also receive a recommended kit list and training plan ahead of the big day as well as fundraising tips and advice.

The fundraising target organisers ask each participant to raise is £200, but you don’t have to meet this target before the event. You can continue to collect afterwards. You can find handy fundraising tools on the events team website at www.helpforheroes.org.uk/give-support/fundraising-events/heroes-hikes-lincolnshire-wolds/.