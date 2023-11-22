Military veteran encourages Forces' leavers from Lincolnshire to join him in the prison service

A former soldier who joined the prison service after almost 25 years in the army, is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

Mick Jefcoate (51) joined HMP Stocken in 2020 having previously served in the Army in The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.

Veterans who opt into the Government’s Great Place to Work scheme and meet the minimum criteria will secure an interview for most vacancies across the Civil Service. Around 500 veterans joined the prison service between the start of 2022 and early 2023 through the scheme.

Mick served in Northern Ireland, Bosnia with NATO and did two tours of Afghanistan. He finished his army career when based at the Kendrew Barracks in Cottesmore, just six miles from HMP Stocken, a prison close to the Lincolnshire towns of Grantham, Bourne and Stamford.

Mick Jefcoate served around the world with The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment

Mick says there are many transferrable skills that make the transition from the military to prison officer a smooth one, especially communicating and people skills. He says:

“I had no plans other than being soldier. The prison service came up when I was looking for a career after the army. I always said it wasn’t a job I could do and I wouldn’t be interested in it, but when I read into the profiles of the role and saw there were a lot of ex-forces in the job, I decided to apply. And here I am, four years later!

“I took part in a Remembrance Sunday parade in Oakham with my former comrades. It’s important to remember and it is nice to get together.

“I find it very emotional and I always toast to absent friends. There’s quite a few of my former colleagues in the Rutland area so Armistice Day is something of a reunion.”

Former soldier Mick Jefcoate says ex-forces people can have the right skills to be a prison officer

In his role as a prison officer, Mick is an ACCT (Assessment, Care in Custody and Teamwork) assessor, so he takes actions to reduce the risk of suicide and self-harm amongst prisoners. He’s also a trauma risk management (TRIM) practitioner, meaning he’s trained to spot signs of distress in people that may go unnoticed. Mick adds:

“As ex-military, we understand the importance of instilling discipline. Generally, people who have been in the forces are okay with sparking up a conversation and are good at getting to know people.

“The team here at HMP Stocken is close-knit and the camaraderie and teamwork helps us to overcome the more challenging days. We shouldn’t sugar-coat the challenges of the job but you absolutely can and do change people’s lives.

“The advice I would give someone who is thinking of joining the prison service is to be open minded. Prisons are not what you see in the films! The prison service can offer you the work-life balance you are looking for: interesting and busy, with a great comradeship.”