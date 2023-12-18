Nativity Roadshow comes to RAF Coningsby!

​Coningsby was ‘hot to trot’ as the Royal Air Force’s personnel’s Nativity Roadshow came to town.

The RAF Coningsby Turkey Trot.

On Tuesday December 12, the station held a Nativity Roadshow and a charity fun-run called the Turkey-Trot, with Station Padres Ian Brown and Chrissie Lacey taking the Nativity Roadshow to several locations across RAF Coningsby, including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Station Headquarters.

With costumes, hot drinks and biscuits, Reverend Squadron Leader Lacey’s lively narration – and Group Captain Billy Cooper, the Station Commander, even playing one of the three shepherds – the Christmas message was spread to scores of RAF and civilian personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padre Chrissie said: “It was great that so many people have come out to have a bit of a giggle, share a bit of the Christmas story and hear afresh the message of belonging and value that is a thread through the

Images from the RAF Coningsby Turkey Trot.

Christmas story.

"There has been a lot of joy around the station today and if that involves donning a donkey

hat, then let’s go for it!”

The cold and foggy weather did nothing to stop station personnel taking part in the Turkey-Trot, RAF Coningsby’s annual festive fancy-dress fun-run.

Participants in the annual RAF Coningsby Turkey Trot.

Around 60 runners took on the 1.5km route, dressed in everything from Tellytubby onesies to inflatable Tyrannosaur costumes, raising money for the Charities Committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were prizes for the best individual and team costumes, and for the fastest overall time.

Cpl Harriet Richardson from Personnel Support was the Project Officer and one of the marshals for

this year’s run.

RAF Coningsby Chaplains, Reverend (Wing Commander) Ian Brown and Reverend (Squadron Leader) Chrissie Lacey.

She said: “It was good fun; everyone was chatting and even dogs on leads ran as well. People were in fancy dress from different sections, it was a good atmosphere.”

Wing Commander Nick Startup, Officer Commanding Base Support Wing at RAF Coningsby, said: “Firstly I’m going to say thank you to our chaplains, and the organisers of the Turkey Trot. Charitable giving, having fun, and reflecting on the more spiritual aspects, are all part of the festive tradition in the RAF.