New commandant for RAF College Cranwell

New Commandant of RAF College Cranwell, Air Commodore Andrew Dickens is met by Station Commander Group Captain Dr Joanne Campbell in front of College Hall Officers Mess. Photo: RAF EMN-210511-154807001

Air Commodore Andrew Dickens became the 43rd Commandant of the RAF College and was welcomed by Grp Capt Dr Joanne Campbell, Station Commander of RAF Cranwell.

He is tasked to inspire, attract, train and develop the air force’s recruits as the RAF Phase 1 Force Commander, Air Officer Lincolnshire, Head of the University Air Squadron Organisation and chairman of the Astra Trust to modernise and adapt how the RAF operates.

Air Commodore Dickens said: “I feel genuinely humbled to have been selected as Commandant of the RAF College Cranwell.”

He has just finished training the current generation of Air and Space Qualified Weapons Instructors.

“I am looking forward to working with the personnel across all areas of the RAF College which includes RAF Cranwell, RAF Halton, RAF Officer Training Academy, No 6 Flying Training School, Tedder Academy of Leadership and the Robson Academy of Resilience.