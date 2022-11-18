His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince William, has paid a visit to RAF Coningsby today (Friday) to learn about future technological innovations and open a new Boxing Club at the station.

The Prince of Wales, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, spent time in the Air Traffic Control Centre during his visit to hear about ‘Project Marshall’, a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade programme of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.

His Royal Highness, who is now next in line to the throne as his father became King Charles III upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, also spent time meeting staff and engaging with new radar displays and control systems.

The Prince then visited the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility (TMF), which has been open for over a decade, specialises in longer term maintenance of Typhoon jets and focuses on delivering faster turnaround times to ensure that more planes are available for frontline use at a moment’s notice.

During his visit, The Prince of Wales met maintenance staff and heard all about the transformative technologies which are currently being explored by the RAF and BAE Systems, including new exoskeletons and VR headsets, which will allow jet support to be carried out in a smarter and faster way (read more about these technologies here).

During the last part of his visit, The Prince officially opened the new RAF Coningsby Boxing Club by ringing the club bell, which was created to provide a central place where personnel can go to exercise and box.

His Royal Highness will see how the new facility will benefit staff’s wellbeing as well as meet other sports teams at RAF Coningsby, including women from the RAF Coningsby Women’s Football team.

Before his departure, The Prince also carried out a short walkabout with RAF families who live locally, who passed him handmade drawings and other mementos.

1. mhnp-23-11-22-Prince Will Coningsby visit (3).jpg HRH The Prince of Wales meets BAE Systems personnel and examining a Typhoon. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

2. mhnp-23-11-22-Prince Will Coningsby visit (2).jpg HRH The Prince of Wales meeting BAE Systems and RAF personnel. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

3. mhnp-23-11-22-Prince Will Coningsby visit (6).jpg HRH The Prince of Wales in the air traffic control tower with Flt Lt Mandy Meikle. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

4. mhnp-23-11-22-Prince Will Coningsby visit (5).jpg HRH The Prince of Wales meets BAE Systems ground crew. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales