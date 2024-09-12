The Prince of Wales spent time with his aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale as he hosted an RAF officer graduation ceremony.

The prince is believed to have invited his mother’s sister to the event at RAF Cranwell, where relatives proudly watched as more 50 cadets graduated, officially becoming officers at the stroke of midnight.

The future King acknowledged the royal salute of more than 50 new officers on the parade ground and told them the country would be relying on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”.

It is understood Lady Sarah, who lives locally, heard her nephew would be attending the ceremony in Lincolnshire and wanted to see him and lend support.

After the graduation ceremony the prince had a private lunch and later met RAF graduates and their families.

William knows RAF Cranwell well, as he trained at the air force base, flying solo for the first time and later receiving his wings from his father during a ceremony there in 2008.

He remained in the RAF for much of his active military career, going on to fly as a helicopter pilot in the RAF Search and Rescue Force before becoming an air ambulance helicopter pilot.

In a speech on the parade ground William told the graduates: “We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats.”

During the graduation parade William acknowledged the royal salute of the 54 new officers on the parade ground, who as cadets spent up to 24 weeks being taught about leadership, underwent strenuous military exercises and other training.

The prince, who wore his RAF uniform and was still sporting his summer beard, said: “Whilst I didn’t graduate on this exact Parade Ground, I did graduate from flying training here so I know something about the celebrations that will come later, so I promise, I’ll only take a few minutes of your time.

“I do want to take this moment though, to highlight not only the importance of your achievements to date, but also that of the roles you will play in supporting the futures of your countries’ Air Forces.

“I say ‘your countries’, as I know that in addition to our newest Royal Air Force officers on parade today, there are also officers from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

“Multi-national relationships are key to international defence, security, and peace.

“The relationships you have formed through training, will be key in allowing you to achieve success in future roles, and enhancing the security of all our nations."

The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign's Parade, on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire.

Graduates from the Commissioned Warrant Officers Course and Modular Initial Officer Training Course during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire.

The Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign's Parade, on behalf of King Charles III, at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire.