Princess of Wales visiting RAF Coningsby
The Princess of Wales will be introduced to the station’s work, including its role in overseas operations.
During her visit she will be briefed on recent missions, such as NATO deployments to Poland, and view facilities such as the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility and the Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft.
Kate will also meet the Welfare Team and families of personnel.
Her appointment as Royal Honorary Air Commodore was part of a series of new military titles granted by King Charles, which also included roles with the Fleet Air Arm and the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards.