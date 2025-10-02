Princess of Wales visiting RAF Coningsby

Catherine, Princess Of Wales, will be visiting RAF Coningsby. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)placeholder image
Kate, Princess of Wales will visit to RAF Coningsby today (Thursday October 2) for the first time officially since becoming Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023.

The Princess of Wales will be introduced to the station’s work, including its role in overseas operations.

During her visit she will be briefed on recent missions, such as NATO deployments to Poland, and view facilities such as the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility and the Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft.

Kate will also meet the Welfare Team and families of personnel.

Her appointment as Royal Honorary Air Commodore was part of a series of new military titles granted by King Charles, which also included roles with the Fleet Air Arm and the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards.

