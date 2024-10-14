Proud RAF Coningsby hosts its first CAFTAS to honour heroes who 'go extra mile'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You’ve heard of the BAFTAS. Now read all about the CAFTAS – or, in other words, the Coningsby Awards for Talent, Achievement and Service.

The RAF station, which is home to almost 3,000 service personnel, civil servants and contractors, hosted its first awards ceremony to recognise nominees for their “commitment, dedication and sacrifice”.

Hundreds gathered in a beautifully transformed hangar for the ceremony, which featured a meal and live music and covered categories ranging from outstanding contribution to operations to championing heritage.

The evening began with a spectacular flypast by one of RAF Coninsgby’s Typhoon aircraft and speeches by the station commander, Group Captain Paul O’Grady, and the Typhoon air wing commander, Group Captain Billy Cooper.

The community support team receive their award at RAF Coningsby's CAFTAS from Air Commodore Claire O'Grady. (PHOTO BY: Sgt Nicholas Egan/RAF)

Group Captain O’Grady said: “So much complex planning and attention to detail went into the evening. A huge thanks to everyone who made it happen, including our industry sponsors.

"Our people here deserve to know that, regardless of which part of the force they work in, it is not taken for granted when they go the extra mile.

"All the nominations and citations were of such a high standard. In some cases, it was almost impossible to choose a clear winner.”

The night even featured a professional front-of-house service provided by stewards from the catering flight team. But the team of the year award went to the community support unit.

The evening's guest of honour, the RAF's former Chief Of The Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Graydon, presents an industry award to Tracy Robinson, of defence company BAE Systems. (PHOTO BY: Sgt Nicholas Egan/RAF)

Ben Rossi, community development officer at the station, said: “They deserve this recognition. Whatever the issue, they are the first point of contact for service personnel and their families.”

Twelve awards were handed out, with the service to the community accolade going to the benevolent fund airplay team for their youth support programme, which provides activities for children aged five to 16.

The evening’s guest of honour was the RAF’s former Chief Of The Air Staff, 85-year-old Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Graydon, who presented one of the main industry awards.

The station's commander, Group Captain Paul O'Grady, delivers his opening address at the ceremony. (PHOTO BY: Sgt Nicholas Egan/RAF)

Tracy Robinson, of defence company BAE Systems, was a popular winner of it. She has a passion for educating and inspiring the next generation and has implemented RAF Coningsby’s first BAE Systems work-experience programme.

Other notable winners included the station’s work services flight team, who were honoured for their commitment to collaborative working. The award was collected by Flight Lieutenant Emily Child, who praised the team’s professionalism.