Public urged by MOD to stay safe during seal pupping season at Donna Nook

​The Ministry of Defence is urging all wildlife enthusiasts heading to Donna Nook during the pupping season

Pupping season at Donna Nook. Photo Copyright Landmarc 2023

Thousands of grey seals have descended on the beaches of Donna Nook and the nearby coastline to give birth, with wildlife enthusiasts from across the country expected to rush across the dunes to witness this natural wonder.

However, areas of Donna Nook and land in proximity is owned by the MOD and as well as being home to historical military activity, the site, including inland and beach locations is still used for live firing and tactical training activities.

These activities pose a safety risk to the general public from of military debris and unexploded ordnance (UXO), and the MOD is highlighting the dangers of disturbing military debris.

Seals at Donna Nook. Photo: Landmarc 2023

Items that are fired, dropped or buried can be inadvertently disturbed by walkers, ramblers and dogs, sometimes with unintended consequences, and the MOD is keen to educate the public about these dangers and the simple actions they can take to reduce the risk of injury or worse.

Maj (Retd) Tim Stearne, Training Safety Officer for the East Coast MOD Air Weapons Ranges said: “The pupping season presents a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to explore unique areas of the Defence Estate at Donna Nook and the surrounding region which is now part of the Lincolnshire National Nature Reserve.

“Due to its location and historical and active engagement with military activity, debris does often wash up with the tide, or remain in situ after air delivered training. Many of these items can be extremely dangerous. If members of the public spot anything, we ask them to report it, never touch it. This includes keeping dogs on a lead and paying special attention to what they might pick up off the floor.

“Last year a member of the public carried a piece of munitions debris from the beach to hand over to my colleagues. What they considered an act of diligence, put their life at risk. Had an item exploded it would have undoubtedly led to a fatality.

A UXO washed up on the beach at Donna Nook. Photo: Crown Copyright MOD 2023

“In addition to accidentally disturbing UXO, a small minority deliberately search out and remove ordnance as a hobby, with some even selling what they find to collectors.”

Maj (Retd) Stearne added that while the MOD is keen to see people out enjoying the pupping season, that visitors only access military land when and where it is safe to do so, with caution at all times, and to read and obey all red flags and signage.

“Deliberate removal of UXO is against the law and dangerous. We encourage anybody considering removing and selling UXO to stop and think about the danger they are putting themselves in,” he said.

