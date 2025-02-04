RAF Coningsby chaplain leads mod Quran team to Mecca

Imam, Sqn Ldr Ali Omar, at the Majlis at RAF Coningsby. Photo: MOD/A1 Shauna Martin

Imam Ali Omar, a Muslim and an RAF Coningsby Chaplain, is heading to Mecca to lead a UK Armed Forces team in a prestigious international tournament.

RAF Coningsby’s Chaplains provide a safe space and listening ear for everyone in the RAF station community.

The Chaplains are available 24/7 for station personnel and their families, regardless of belief or creed, in times of crisis and distress.

The Prince Sultan International Military Quran Memorisation Competition is being held in Saudi Arabia. Imam Ali coaches a team of three British Army personnel who will compete against representatives from other military teams, drawn from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The task for competitors is to memorise entire chapters of the Quran, and to then be able to recite selected parts to a judging panel.

Imam Ali said: “The judge will select a point in one of the chapters and then ask you to recite from that point onwards. It is a challenge of memory, but also of clarity and of performance. For example, there are several instances of the story of Moses in the Quran, you have to know the text but also to not be confused as to which particular account you are being asked to deliver.”

Reverend Wing Commander Ian Brown is the Senior Chaplain at RAF Coningsby. He said: “Imam Ali is a valued member of the chaplaincy team here and he offers thoughtful pastoral care, which is really our bread and butter. We look for the worth in everyone. For Chaplains it is a privilege to walk alongside people at the most joyous moments of their lives and support them at the most challenging.”

The appearance of a UK team at the Military Quran Memorisation Competition is unusual, Imam Ali continued: “In similar situations before I have found there is a lot of interest in us, other competitors are surprised that there are Muslims in the UKAF, and that we would have an Imam, or Padre. They are keen to find out about our careers and how we live as Muslims in the UK.

"For me it is a special honour as a Muslim to be taking part in this event, but there is also a huge sense of pride as we represent ourselves and the UK Armed Forces.”

Group Captain Paul O’Grady is the Station Commander at RAF Coningsby. He said: “We are grateful to have Imam Ali here. He is an integral part of our chaplaincy team, and his role as coach to the UK Armed Forces personnel at the Prince Sultan International Military Quran Memorisation Competition is proof of his deep knowledge and profound commitment to the teachings of the Quran. We wish him every success.”