RAF Coningsby Typhoons to fly missions to protect skies over Poland from Russian drones

A Typhoon fighter jet at RAF Coningsby. (Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Typhoon fighter jets from Lincolnshire are to be mobilised to protect airspace over Poland after Russian drone incursions last week.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK government has announced it will contribute Typhoons from RAF Coningsby to counter aerial threats from Russia, including drones, as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry mission.

The Typhoons will join allied forces from Denmark, France and Germany, to bolster NATO’s defence and deterrence along its eastern flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes days after an incursion by Russian drones into Poland’s airspace – the most significant violation of NATO airspace by President Putin to date – and a further breach of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone over the weekend.

The Typhoons will continue operate out of RAF Coningsby and are expected to start flying missions over Poland in the coming days. They will be supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton.

The commitment follows a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday September 10 where the UK and allies discussed the situation following Poland’s request for consultations. Allies expressed full solidarity with Poland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Russia’s reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security and a violation of international law, which is why the UK will support NATO’s efforts to bolster its eastern flank through Eastern Sentry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These aircraft are not just a show of strength, they are vital in deterring aggression, securing NATO airspace, and protecting our national security and that of our allies.

“We will continue to stand firm in our support for Ukraine and ramp up the pressure on Putin until there is a just and lasting peace.”

Defence Secretary, John Healey, said: “Russia’s actions are reckless, dangerous, and unprecedented. They only serve to strengthen the unity of NATO. Just as we stand with Ukraine, we will stand with our Polish NATO allies in the face of Russian aggression.

“Our advanced Typhoon fighter jets will help deter Russian aggression and, where needed, defend NATO’s airspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 18 months, the RAF has deployed Typhoon jets to protect skies over both Poland and Romania.

Typhoons form the foundation of the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert force – ready to respond to any threat to UK airspace. The government said the role over Poland will have no impact to existing RAF commitments, including the defence of UK skies.