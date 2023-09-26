Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets have successfully landed on and taken off from a regular road for the first time.

Royal Air Force Typhoons complete a landing on an Emergency Landing Strip in Finland. ©MOD CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023

Two of the RAF’s frontline jets tested and proved the capability as part of Exercise Baana in Finland, as part of the RAF’s focus on ways to outmanoeuvre an adversary.The RAF Typhoons were operating out of Rissala Air Base and Tervo Road Base for these trials, the first time the RAF has taken part in the exercise.

The exercise took place on a single-lane road in Tervo, which is usually used for normal road traffic, but specially designed as an emergency landing strip if required.

The Norwegian Air Force, also taking part for the first time, tested their F-35A Lightning aircraft, a 5th generation fighter jet also operated by the UK and 15 other allied countries.

Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons taking part in the exercise at Baana. © UK MoD Crown Copyright 2023

The Officer Commanding of 41 Test and Evaluation Squadron was one of the two pilots to take part.

He said: “This is an opportunity to work with one of our newest NATO partners on an exercise in Agile Combat Employment.

"The Finnish have worked hard for decades on disparate operations should they be attacked and need to disperse their aircraft.

“Once we landed on the strip, we stopped to refuel before taking off again, I couldn’t help but look around and think ‘I am sitting in a jet on a road in the middle of a forest in Finland’. That was pretty crazy and definitely a first.”

A small number of RAF personnel were on the ground to refuel and maintain the aircraft to ensure they could continue operating.

The second pilot, Jim said: “This is a great step forward for RAF Typhoon capability. We often talk about capability being the stuff that we fly with such as weapons and sensors.