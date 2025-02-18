RAF Digby personnel to benefit from £65 million new accommodation

​A graphic impression of one of the new blocks.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded a £65 million contract for new Single Living Accommodation (SLA) at RAF Digby in Lincolnshire.

The contract was awarded to Galliford Try with Arcadis as a Technical Support Provider and will see four new blocks of bedrooms created for junior ranks at RAF Digby – the RAF’s oldest station, established in 1918.

Construction is expected to start in March and each block contains 69 single occupancy bedrooms with en-suites. Blocks also include kitchenettes, drying rooms, laundry rooms and social spaces.

The buildings have been designed to be as carbon efficient as possible as part of MOD and wider Government push towards net zero. They will benefit from solar panels and be heated using air source heat pumps. Other energy efficiency measures include provision for a system to recover heat from the waste water in the showers, temperature-controlled heating zones, energy efficient LED lighting, and electric car charging points.

The contract also includes car parking, street lighting and landscaped outdoor communal areas. Local suppliers and labour will be used as much as possible to benefit the local economy.

John Weatherby, DIO’s Principal Project Manager, said: “It’s fantastic to have reached this important milestone in our goal to transform the accommodation provision at RAF Digby with some high-quality new rooms for junior ranks serving at the station. We look forward to working with Galliford Try on the designs as we prepare for the start of construction in the coming months.”

Wing Commander Neil Hallett, Station Commander at RAF Digby, said: “This is an eagerly anticipated announcement welcomed by the Service men and women stationed here. Having modern single living accommodation will significantly improve the lived experience and there is a buzz of excitement across the station following this contract award.

“This investment into Royal Air Force Digby is a clear demonstration by the MOD of its intent to enhance the accommodation offer to our personnel while making buildings more sustainable.”

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the DIO to deliver this much-needed facility for those serving at RAF Digby. We have a strong track record in providing this kind of facility to the armed forces and look forward to ensuring the personnel receive the high-quality, living spaces they deserve.”