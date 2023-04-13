RAF team in running for award

A fundraising team from RAF Digby – Team 54 – has been shortlisted in the Fundraising Team of the Year category of the RAF Benevolent Fund’s annual awards.

Sgt Ian Walker from RAF Digby.

The team, made up of 14 personnel from 54SU, based at RAF Digby, completed a fitness fundraising

challenge throughout February 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Each member of the team completed 70km per week throughout February by either running, walking or cycling, equating to a kilometre for every year since the Queen’s accession to the throne. As well as doing this, team members were also set the individual challenge of completing 4 x 70 press ups, sit ups, lunges, burpees and squats. By the end of February, the team managed to achieve a total distance of 3070.9km and raised £1,190 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

One of the RAF Digby team members rowing for their jubilee challenge.

Sergeant Ian Walker, from the team, said: “All members of this fundraising team have primary roles in a specialist unit where they contribute to a 24-hour shift pattern in support of high tempo operational activities.

Despite this, they have managed to give up their time outside of work to complete a physically demanding challenge to raise funds and awareness for the Fund.”

He added: “The RAF Benevolent Fund is a charity which runs at the very heart of the RAF. The team feels the fund provides a lot of benefit to the station and local community and its output often goes unnoticed. They wanted to highlight the good work they do both on station and in the local community.”

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, Chief Executive at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Team 54’s efforts are truly inspirational and embodies the spirit of the Fundraising Team of the Year category. The RAF Benevolent Fund exists to support the whole of the RAF Family, whenever they need us. But we wouldn’t be able to provide this level of assistance without dedicated fundraisers like Team 54 who go the extra mile to support our mission.”

The RAF Digby team did some of their Jubilee miles by cycling.