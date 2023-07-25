RAF veteran set for Invictus Games call-up

An RAF veteran from Sleaford will make it two athletes from the area competing in the Invictus Games with Team UK.

Dave Argyle, of Sleaford, will represent Team UK at this year's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. Photo: RBL

They are part of a contingent of six from the county who will be competing at the 2023 international games in Dusseldorf for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

David Argyle, 50, an RAF veteran, will be at the games from September 9-16 representing his country in wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. He joins Flt Lt Michael Evans, based at RAF Cranwell, who the Sleaford Standard has previously featured.

Dave served in the RAF for 20 years, reaching the rank of sergeant as a weapons engineering technician (armourer). He was diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans and osteoarthritis in the later stage of his career, which eventually led to his medical discharge. He was later diagnosed with depressive disorder and fibromyalgia.

Turning his life experiences into a positive, and keen to help others, Dave is now an assistant practitioner in Lincolnshire’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Learning Disabilities Team, supporting young people with learning disabilities who are experiencing poor mental health. He also enjoys playing wheelchair basketball, which is where he heard about the opportunity to take part in the Invictus Games.

He said: “Never in a million years did I think that I’d be able to say how proud and privileged I feel to be representing Team UK at the Invictus Games. It’s all a bit surreal. It’s been a tough journey for both me and my family to get to this point, but here we are. I want to take this opportunity to help me embed the self-belief that made me apply and continue to develop with a more positive mind set.”

Dave added: “It’s gr eat to be part o f a military team again, all with similar goals, which we will support each other to try and achieve. To be able to do all this on this stage is just mind blowing.”

