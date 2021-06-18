Remembering those who served on Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day.

As always, we will be raising the flag in their honour in the run-up to the day itself, June 26, 2021.

The council is now encouraging residents to visit the many poignant war memorials in North Lincolnshire by putting together a series of specially designed North Lincolnshire Armed Forces Day walking maps which take in the scenery of our towns and villages, as well as war memorials dedicated to our local service men and women.

You can download the maps from the Armed Forces Covenant page on North Lincolnshire Council's website.

For those who want to try something more strenuous, the council is also streaming free bootcamp fitness sessions online throughout next week.

The classes are running from Monday (June 21) to Friday at 12.30pm, and last for 45 minutes.

The sessions will be run on Teams and can be accessed by clicking this link.On top of this, there is an interactive trail at Normanby Hall Country Park on Saturday (June 26).

Specially planted flowerbeds in Scunthorpe’s Central Park will provide a beautiful and lasting tribute, and will include a plaque with a quote from Captain Sir Tom Moore: Tomorrow will be a good day.

Activities for children marking the event include:

Make a spy kit at North Lincolnshire Museum (June 19 – 20)

Build your own wooden craft glider at North Lincolnshire Museum (June 26 – 27)

Takeaway crafting activity bags from 20-21 Visual Arts Gallery (June 19) – Make a sunset silhouette; Make a Beefeater; Make your own parachutes

Make a Treasure Map with Invisible Ink at 20-21 Visual Arts Gallery (June 26)

To book places go to the North Lincolnshire Museum Facebook page and the 20-21 Facebook page.

The day itself will be celebrated virtually on the council's Facebook page, where viewers can see the flag raising, revealing the winners of our children’s poetry competition and paying tribute to the local Reserves at 146 Divisional Support Company REME.