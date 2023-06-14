Retiring Hercules aircraft in flypast over Lincolnshire today
The Hercules transport aircraft will doing a flypast of RAF College Cranwell and RAF Waddington this afternoon (Wednesday) as part of a tour of the country to mark its upcoming retirement from service after over 50 years with the Royal Air Force.
According to the RAF, a flight of three Hercules will pass over RAF Waddington 2.35pm and then RAF College Cranwell at 2.38pm.
The Hercules has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations since going into service with the air force in 1966.
