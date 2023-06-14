The Hercules transport aircraft will doing a flypast of RAF College Cranwell and RAF Waddington this afternoon (Wednesday) as part of a tour of the country to mark its upcoming retirement from service after over 50 years with the Royal Air Force.

As the mighty RAF Hercules transport aircraft prepares for its retirement, these images were captured by a highly-trained Air Force photographer and show the aircraft carrying out many types of mission - from transport duties to being a launch point for parachute troops. A flypast to mark the forthcoming stand-down from RAF service is set to take place across all four nations of the United Kingdom on Wednesday 14 June. The planned routing by three aircraft will cover locations of significance to the Hercules' service and 47 Squadron. 47 Squadron and the Hercules will continue to deliver on operations supporting UK defence objectives until 30 June. Photo: Cpl Lee Matthews/MOD/SWNS

According to the RAF, a flight of three Hercules will pass over RAF Waddington 2.35pm and then RAF College Cranwell at 2.38pm.

The Hercules has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations since going into service with the air force in 1966.

The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s of Cambridge in December 1966 Hercules. Since entering RAF service, originally with 242 Operational Conversion Unit at RAF Thorney Island, it has operated across the globe in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

The RAF is switching over to its Atlas (A400) fleet of 22 aircraft and other transport aircraft. The Hercules and 47 Squadron will continue in service until June 30 2023.