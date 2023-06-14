It was a nostalgic moment as three Hercules transport aircraft did a flypast of RAF College Cranwell and RAF Waddington on Wednesday afternoon as part of a tour of the country to mark its upcoming retirement after over 50 years of service with the Royal Air Force.

Dozens of enthusiasts gathered around Cranwell airfield and outside College Hall gates to catch a glimpse, take photos or video of the mighty trio.

The Hercules has operated across the globe supporting UK military and humanitarian relief operations since going into service in 1966.

The RAF is switching over to its Atlas (A400) fleet of 22 aircraft and other transport aircraft from the Hercules of 47 Squadron at the end of June.

The flight of three retiring Hercules pass over RAF College Cranwell.

Former instructor at RAF Cranwell, Carl Hartford, of Caythorpe, was a navigator in Hercules with 30 and 70 Squadrons and was outside College Hall to watch them rumble over.

He said he had mixed emotions: “It served itself with distinction, operated in many different roles and did us proud, but I’m also sad. It is a fabulous aircraft and a real shame it no longer has a future in the Air Force.”

He recalled it was a noisy environment with lots of vibration, but a great aircraft to fly. “The cockpit was like flying in a greenhouse - you had a great view​​​​​ – and I made some really good friends.”

It took him from Greenland to the Middle East, Caribbean to South America, but his favourite experience was flying low level: “Flying anywhere at 250 feet cannot be beaten.

As the mighty RAF Hercules transport aircraft prepares for its retirement, these images were captured by a highly-trained Air Force photographer and show the aircraft carrying out many types of mission. A flypast to mark the forthcoming stand-down from RAF service is set to take place across all four nations of the United Kingdom on Wednesday 14 June. Photo: Cpl Lee Matthews/MOD/SWNS