Retiring Hercules aircraft makes flypast over Lincolnshire
It was a nostalgic moment as three Hercules transport aircraft did a flypast of RAF College Cranwell and RAF Waddington on Wednesday afternoon as part of a tour of the country to mark its upcoming retirement after over 50 years of service with the Royal Air Force.
Former instructor at RAF Cranwell, Carl Hartford, of Caythorpe, was a navigator in Hercules with 30 and 70 Squadrons and was outside College Hall to watch them rumble over.
He said he had mixed emotions: “It served itself with distinction, operated in many different roles and did us proud, but I’m also sad. It is a fabulous aircraft and a real shame it no longer has a future in the Air Force.”
He recalled it was a noisy environment with lots of vibration, but a great aircraft to fly. “The cockpit was like flying in a greenhouse - you had a great view – and I made some really good friends.”
It took him from Greenland to the Middle East, Caribbean to South America, but his favourite experience was flying low level: “Flying anywhere at 250 feet cannot be beaten.